DTA to Offer Free Shuttle to DECC on Thanksgiving

Sponsored by the National Bank of Commerce

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Transit Authority has announced that it is once against partnering up with the College of St. Scholastica to offer passenger free rides to the annual Thanksgiving buffet at the DECC.

For 28 years, the DTA has offered free holiday service on Thanksgiving.

The Thanksgiving Holiday Service will feature two special shuttle buses; “Turkey Bus 1” and “Turkey Bus 2” and will pick people up at selected sites.

Those sites include the Domiano Center and CHUM in Duluth and the Royalton Manor, 14th and Twoer Ave, Clifford Lund, and Solid Rock Mission in Superior.

Schedules can be found in the “Sunday” section of the passenger hand schedules.

For more information visit duluthtransit.com