Duluth Winter Village Returns to Glensheen

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Winter Village is returning to the grounds of Glensheen Mansion for its second year.

The outdoor winter market is designed to promote small businesses and artists in the Duluth area and is aiming to become a new tradition in the Northland.

The Duluth Winter Village is a two-day event featuring wooden cabins where local businesses set up shop. In addition visitors can enjoy food and beverages, campfires and s’mores by the lake, animals, music and more.

This year’s village will feature 40 local businesses – a full list can be found at duluthwintervillage.com

The event is free and open to the public on the grounds of Glensheen on Dec. 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free parking is available on UMD’s campus in Parking Lot B on University Drive near the Medical School. Shuttles will run from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. both days. No parking is available on site for the event.

For details and more information visit facebook.com/duluthwintervillage