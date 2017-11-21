Earth Rider Beers Available Now

Superior's First Distribution Brewer Since the 1960s Celebrates Launch

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The beers are ready at Superior’s first distribution brewery since the 1960s.

Earth Rider Brewery has five beers available now: The Apple Crush Tart, the North Tower Stout, a pale ale, an IPA, and the Earth Rider Lager.

They’re celebrating their launch with all five beers on tap at the Cedar Lounge in Superior.

“We really want to get people excited for what we’re doing and we want to create a buzz around the products,” said Tim Wilson, lead brewer We’ve been working hard making beers and we want to get the word out that everything’s ready to go.”

The launch party continues with beer and live music all week long.