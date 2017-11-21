Foreigner Returns to the DECC with Dave Eggar Orchestra

WED, APRIL 4 | DOORS OPEN AT 7 P.M. | SHOW AT 8 P.M.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center has announced that rock and roll band, Foreigner will be taking the stage once again in April.

On Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at 8 p.m. Foreigner will hit the stage with Dave Eggar Orchestra. This collaboration will add new flavor and excitement into Foreigner’s long list of hits.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. A special presale will begin Thursday, Nov. 30th at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. online only.

Tickets range from $55 to $99.50.

Tickets will be available at the DECC Ticket Office, ticketmaster.com, jadepresents.com, or via phone at 800-745-3000.