Great Outdoors: Dog Parks

A New Dog Park Opened Tuesday in Gary-New Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – There’s a new dog park at the Gary-New Duluth Community Center.

There are now four dog parks across Duluth.

“Not everybody wants to walk five miles, not everybody wants to walk around the block, but they love coming to the dog park and hanging out and meeting other people and then watching the dogs’ interaction, it’s a hoot. It’s fun,” said Denette Lynch, a dog park advocate.

Dogs love the parks and so do their people.

“The dog parks have been life changing for them, where it’s had them come out of their shell, they’ve made friends, they’ve found a sense of community that they just didn’t have in other ways,” said Lynch.

As the Gary-New Duluth Community Center grows, they thought this would make the perfect addition.

“There’s a lot of people that haven’t been using the dog park because they’re just too far away and so now there will be many more people that can start using this amenity,” said Lynch.

“It’s great socialization for our dogs,” said Linda Mann as she enjoyed the park with her dogs. “I have one that can be kind of grumpy so it’s good for him to get to know other dogs. It’s great to be here just to meet new people, find new friends, check out other people’s dogs.”

Even with four in Duluth and a new one coming to Superior, dog park lovers think the area could use even more.

“I think it would be good to have one up in the heights, something more in that part of town, and I think it would be great to have one that has access to water, so where they could actually swim either in the river or the bay,” said Lynch.

For dog people, there’s not a better way to enjoy the great outdoors.

The Gary-New Duluth Community Center is located on 101st Avenue West, just off of Commonwealth Avenue.

They’re planning to build a community garden and multi-use sports court there soon.