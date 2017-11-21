‘Heroes Tree’ Honors Veterans for the Holiday Season

SUPERIOR, Wis. —

The Richard I. Bong Veteran Center in Superior is gearing up for the holiday season.

And they’re also helping to honor veterans at the same time.

The ‘Heroes Tree’ features hand-made ornaments.

Mary Houk, regent of the Lake Superior Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, says her organization has been assembling this tree for a number of years now.

On one side is a photo of someone who served in the u-s military either in the past or currently.

Family members can then write a little bio information or even a message of thanks for that’s person’s service.

“They’re not just a military number; they’re a face; they’re a person,” Houk said. “They’re somebody’s son. They’re somebody’s husband. When you look at the faces and see all of them, it just makes it more personal.”

There are materials there at the location of the tree to make an ornament for someone in your family.

The tree will remain at the museum until the end of the year.