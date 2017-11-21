Minnesota Sen. Schoen to Resign Amid Sexual Misconduct Accusations

BRETT BACHMAN - FOX 9

Sen. Dan Schoen

– Minnesota Sen. Dan Schoen’s attorney confirmed to the Associated Press Tuesday that the embattled state politician will resign over sexual harassment allegations first reported in the MinnPost.

Schoen, a Democrat who represents St. Paul Park and also works as a police officer there, denied “ever making inappropriate contact with anyone,” though the city’s police department put Schoen on leave until the allegations could be investigated.

The accounts of harassment came from several women, including state Rep. Erin Maye Quade, DFL-Apple Valley, former DFL candidate Lindsey Port and a Senate employee, prompting several high-profile colleagues to call for his resignation.

“Reports that Senator Schoen has sexually harassed my friends and colleagues in the state legislature are terrible to read about. These women deserve better. All women deserve better,” Lt. Gov. Tina Smith said in a statement. “The only way to put a stop to this kind of degrading, disrespectful and harmful behavior is to expose it.”

Maye Quade reported a series of text messages from Schoen with unwanted advances when she was working for U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, while Port said he made several comments on her body and at one point grabbed her buttocks from behind.

“Yep, yep,” Schoen said, according to Port. “That’s a good door-knocking ass.”

In the wake of Schoen’s resignation, Gov. Mark Dayton will call for a special election in Schoen’s competitive southeastern metro district, which is represented by two Republicans in the state House of Representatives. The Republican party currently holds a one-seat majority in the state Senate.