Northlanders Stocking Up on Holiday Wreaths

Duluth Flower Farm Is Supplying Retailers With Wreaths

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Northlanders are stocking up on their holiday decorations, including Christmas trees and wreaths.

Duluth Flower Farm has been filling orders all over the country from retailers looking for wreaths.

They say hanging a wreath is a great way to say you’re ready for the holidays.

“Wreath is a signal of hope and I think the smell is also something people want to celebrate,” said Brook Hoffbauer, owner of Duluth Flower Farm. “It’s the number one thing said when they walk in the door here at Dan’s Feed Bin Garden Center is ‘It smells so good in here!'”

Some big retailers are running out of wreaths, but the Dan’s Feed Bin Garden Center in Superior has plenty to go around.