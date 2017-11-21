Restaurant 301 Offers Holiday Menu Inspired by Congdons

DULUTH, Minn. —

Hungry diners who want a taste of Duluth from more than 100 years ago – Restaurant 301 is the place to go!

In a partnership with the Glensheen Estate, the downtown Duluth restaurant is offering a four course meal inspired by Clara Congdon herself.

Using a handwritten menu from the year 1911, Executive Chef Tom Malone designed each course to put a modern twist of these old classics.

“At first it was intimidating,” Malone said. “And then as I got more comfortable with some things I tried some different things out and we had people taste it and it was just a breeze. And so far it has gone like crazy.”

Restaurant 301 had a sandwich-version of this menu for lunch during Eat Downtown Week, which was the restaurant’s busiest year to date for that event.

“We’ve had some good reaction from people with their connection to Glensheen and now with ours,” Malone said. “It’s gone fantastic.”

The special menu is available until the end of November.

Tickets for the dinner cost $25 and reservations are recommended.