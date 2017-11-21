Strong Winds Across The Northland

Today the Northland felt huge wind gusts as a strong low pressure swept across the International Border. Winds were sustained 15-30mph, with gusts up to 48mph!

Those were the highest clocked winds in Minnesota and Wisconsin this morning. A lot of other areas also had gusts into the 40 mph range.

These strong winds out of the northwest brought in cold Canadian air as well. High temperatures were only in the 20’s. Wind chill and feel like temperatures outside were only in the single digits and teens throughout the day.

Winds will be calming through tonight at 5-15mph out of the west. Tomorrow winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15mph.