Wisconsin GOP: Relaxing Pollutant Regs Would Help Business

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The authors of a Republican bill that would dramatically relax Wisconsin’s air pollution rules say the regulations are placing an undue burden on business.

Rep. Jesse Kremer and Sen. Duey Stroebel told the Assembly’s Committee on Federalism and Interstate Relations during a public hearing Tuesday that the state regulates scores of pollutants that the federal government doesn’t and the rules need to be reviewed.

Their bill would repeal any state air pollution regulations that go beyond federal regulations. The proposal would allow the DNR to draw up new rules to regulate state pollutants but they would only last a decade.

Kremer and Stroebel said the bill would help businesses. neither could provide a specific example of a business that has suffered because of the current regulations, however.

Committee Democrats said the bill could lead to women and children getting sick from air pollution.