15-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted and Threatened with Knife in Ely

ELY, Minn. – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Ely Police Department responded to the report of a sexual assault in the evening hours of Monday, Nov. 20, according to police.

Authorities report that a 15-year-old female had been threatened with a knife and sexually assaulted by an adult acquaintance, who was identified as as a 35-year-old male of Ely. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place in the 1300 block of Airport Road in Ely just before 7:45 p.m.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21 around 11:15 a.m., deputies and the Ely PD located and arrested the male at a residence in the 400 block of N 11th Avenue E in Ely. The male was arrested and booked into the St. Louis County Jail on one count of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.

The suspects name is with held pending formal charges,

The incident remains under investigation at this time.