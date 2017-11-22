Thanksgiving Fire Safety Tips

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days for firefighters.

DULUTH, Minn.- Thanksgiving turkey can be delicious, but in some homes it can be quite dangerous.

The number of fires on Thanksgiving day, are typically three times higher than on an average day. The Duluth Fire Department told FOX21 some key tips to make sure your feast is fire free. Typically on this holiday several dishes are cooking in the kitchen at once. Aside from food distractions should be out of the cooking area. Let cooks, cook have other family members take care of children and pets.

“We just want to make sure we’re paying attention and not letting our guard down,” firefighter Brandon Teets said. “if we do have fires its important that people know we don’t want to put water or flour on the fire, that we want to use our fire extinguisher or cover it with a lid, and as always call us right away.”

One major hazard is the bird. If you are in charge of the turkey with plans to try deep frying this year, it must be completely thawed before you begin the process.