City of Superior sees tax decrease for residents in 2018

Superior residents should see a 2.17% decrease in their tax bill for 2018

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Property taxes are decreasing for superior residents in 2018. Mayor Jim Paine says the final budget numbers are in and that comes with 2.17% decrease in the overall property tax bill for residents. Paine tells us after several years of tax increases for the City of Superior, he’s pleased to see the budget heading in a different direction.

“This is not cutting taxes in half, but it certainly is moving us in the right direction,” Paine said. “This is going to make things just a little bit easier here. It influences our budget process. It says this is an actual priority that we are going to have – to make sure that citizens can afford to live here, and that it’s easier to be in Superior.”

Paine believes a more efficient government is helping with the decrease, as well as a small increase in state aid.