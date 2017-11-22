Clothing Drive Being Held by Law Enforcement

Drop Off Warm Clothing Items at Public Safety Building

DULUTH, Minn.-The winter chill has already hit the Northland which means some of the less fortunate need our help.

The St. Louis County Law Enforcement Chaplaincy is stepping in, as they are collecting hats, gloves, mittens, and scarves and placing them in packets that police can hand out when they are out on patrol.

Leaders of the program say it’s a good way to put the police in a different light.

“It’s more than just chasing bad guys and arresting them,” said John Petrich, chaplain for local law enforcement. “It’s making the whole community understand that they’re cared for.”

The goal is to create 500 packets for the winter season using both new and used winter gear.

Drop your items off at the Public Safety Building at 2030 N. Arlington Ave.