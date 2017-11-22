DECC Feeding Thousands For Annual Thanksgiving Buffet

The College of St. Scholastica Hosts the Buffet and About 2,000 Paper Bag Turkey Sandwiches Will Also Be Distributed.

Duluth, Minn. – Thanksgiving Day is only one day away but volunteers started to prep last week to feed nearly 5,000 people in need at the 28th Annual Twin Ports Thanksgiving Buffet.

“It’s a time where everyone come together and the end result is the same to have a fantastic day,” said Event Organizer Monica Hendrickson. “Everyone deserves a hot meal, especially on a holiday. It’s really a time for us as a community to come together.”

The free buffet at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) will have all the fixings on the menu from 11 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Hundreds of hours were spent cooking the more than 200 turkeys and 400 loaves of bread.

“I was on the phone with the committee members talking through on how can we make this better and more efficient,” said Hendrickson. “Our end goal is just that everyone has fun including the volunteers. We want everyone to have a great meal and have a great day.”

Home delivery meals will feed about 1,200 people who can’t make it to the DECC. The food is expected to be delivered before 11:30 a.m.

The Duluth Transit Authority will offer free rides from selected areas to the DECC.