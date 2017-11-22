Gobble Gallop Races Traffic Advisory
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department has issued a travel advisory for the annual Gobble Gallop Races in downtown Duluth.
On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, the first of three races for the event will get underway at 9 a.m. with routes running West on London Road onto Superior Street to 5th Avenue West and back.
PARKING:
- Parking restrictions begin at 7 a.m.
- London Road from 10th Avenue East to 14th Avenue East
- Superior Street from 10th Avenue East to 4th Avenue West
- Areas will be posted no parking, any vehicles on the race route after 7 a.m. will be tagged and towed.
DETOURS:
- Superior St eastbound traffic will be detoured up to 2nd Street, westbound traffic will be sent up 12th Avenue E to 1st Street
- Access to Canal Park, Park Point, and the DECC will be down 5th Ave W to the connector to Railroad Street and from the freeway exits onto South Lake Avenue
CLOSURES:
- London Road will be closed at 7:45 a.m. from 10th to 14th Avenues E
- Superior Street will be closed at 8:45 a.m. from 5th Avenue W to 10th Ave E for the race
- Lake Avenue will be blocked off at Superior Street
Downtown traffic is expected to return to normal by 11:30 a.m.