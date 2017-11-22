Hermantown Sammy’s Pizza Closes

The pizza place loses its lease as the Lakehead Oil's gas station closes

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – After 26 years in Hermantown, the Sammy’s Pizza at the BP gas station on Miller Trunk Highway is closed.

Lakehead Oil’s gas station, that housed the pizza place, has closed, which means that the Sammy’s Pizza there had lost its lease and was also forced to close up shop. Sammy’s manager Pat Daly said it’s the people he worked with that he will miss the most.

“I’m a little sad about not coming back to the building anymore, but I’m really sad about losing my crew,” Daly said. “My crew’s been with me several years and they’re like a family. There’s only 11 of us that work here. The people are really the big part.”

But the story isn’t over yet for Hermantown Sammy’s. Daly says he’ll be looking for a new location, and hopes to open back up in 2018.