Homemade Pie’s Up For Auction At Local Church

People Had The Chance To Get That After Turkey Desert

DULUTH, Minn- After you get all fattened up with the Thanksgiving fixings and then you realize you still have to find a way to fit in dessert. What better way to do that than to buy a nice homemade pie.

Wednesday, Duluth Gospel Tabernacle auctioned off many different pies including the pastor’s famous cheesecake.

“People in our entire church make their own special pies. We have a pastor that used to be here and still brings his very coveted cheesecake; it’s been known to go for $150.” Rebecca Haapanen, Children’s Pastor, Duluth Gospel.