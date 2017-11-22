Local Businesses Offer Deals for Small Business Saturday

Shopping Small to Support Northland Businesses

DULUTH, Minn. – Later this week many shoppers will be heading out in the early hours of Friday morning to find an unbelievable deal, but some Duluthians are asking you to wait until the weekend.

That’s because Small Business Saturday is Saturday, November 25.

Many local shops will be hosting open houses and offering special promotions, demonstrations, and workshops.

For more information about what to expect, head to www.downtownduluth.com.