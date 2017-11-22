Proctor Bar Raising Money For Night to Shine Prom

More Than 500 Churches Across the United States Will Host a Night to Shine Prom

PROCTOR, Minn. – Night to Shine gives people over the age of 14 with special needs a prom experience they’ll never forget.

In order to pull out all the stops including a limousine it costs about $15,000 for the prom, which takes place at Proctor High School on Feb. 9, 2018.

“I’ve had a lot of people that can’t make this event actually stop and give us donations. The Proctor Chamber actually stepped up and donated $1,000 to us, which was absolutely amazing,” said Derailed Bar & Grill Owner Nicholas Greenwood. “It was great to see something like that come in here and help us out in that way.”

The Derailed Bar & Grill in Proctor was chipping away at the costs by serving free cheeseburger baskets all day in exchange for donations.

Fundraising efforts continue on Friday and Saturday with a live band and steak dinner.

“Being a small town it’s a lot of support. It’s just something right now this time of the year a lot of people are tight on funds and a lot of people shopping and stuff like that; and mind you take care of, so it’s great to see people come out and take some money and support this,” said Greenwood.

Night to Shine Was Started By the Tim Tebow Foundation.