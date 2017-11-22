Snowy Owls Showing Up Across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. – As of Nov. 20, at least 69 individual Snowy Owls have been spotted in 31 counties across Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

By this time last year, only three birds had been found.

Sightings this year have been across the entire state, but the areas with the most sightings include from Green Bay to Oshkosh, Chequamegon Bay near Ashland, and along the Lake Michigan shore.

The heaviest of all North American owls, they typically nest on the treeless tundra above the Arctic Circle.

According to the DNR, these large predators can be found in southern Canada and areas like Wisconsin during their breeding season. Every handful of years, a large influx can move into Wisconsin during an event known as “irruption.” Most experts believe that this irruption happens when there is a shortage of prey in common breeding areas.