Northlanders Celebrate at Twin Ports Thanksgiving Buffet

Northlanders flock the Twin Ports Buffet.

DULUTH, Minn.- On average 46 million turkeys are gobbled up on Thanksgiving according to the National Turkey Federation.The Thanksgiving buffet at the DECC served up plenty in the Northland.

T he 28th annual Twin Ports Buffet fed nearly 5,ooo people of all ages. Families gather around the table, others are filled with Northlanders getting to know their neighbors. One couple attends every year, to celebrate the holiday with the community. Locals count on friendly faces they have met in the past to be there again. Some Northlanders move away and return home, knowing they can count on dinner at the DECC.

“It starts from the moment you enter the place,” attendee John Evans said. “It’s nice to take the time to talk to volunteers who take the time to volunteer for this.”

The 5,000 volunteers make the event possible; preparing and serving 200 hundred turkeys and 400 loaves of bread. One volunteer says the event is so well planned, its great for someone to give the gift of time.

“Not working anymore is very strange,” volunteer Cyndi Venberg said. “So having something to do is really important.”

The buffet requires all hands on deck, all ages volunteer. Children handed out sweet treats getting a chance to work a long side mom and dad. When asked if hanging around the desserts all day was the best part one little Northlander said the joy is the sweetest.

“I like handing the good to the people and seeing the smile on their face,” volunteer Cole said.

Nearly 1,200 people who couldn’t make it had meals delivered home. The event is made possible by the college of St. Scholastica and many partners. No food from the buffet will go to waste, the leftovers are donated to the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.