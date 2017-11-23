Annual Gobble Gallop Attracts Thousands to Downtown Duluth

Over 2,500 People Participated in the Annual Gobble Gallop in Downtown Duluth Thanksgiving Morning

DULUTH, Minn. – Hundreds of families and friends showed up bright and early Thursday morning to break records when it comes to attendance at the annual Thanksgiving Gobble Gallop.

2,500 participants lined up for either the quarter mile gobble giddy up, the tough turkey one mile or the grand finale, the gobble gallop 5K.

The event is put on every year by Duluth Running Company.

CEO and Co-owner Clint Agar says they raised over $3,500 dollars this year, all of which will go toward Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

“What’s really neat about the Gobble Gallop is that we draw thousands of people and many families to come out and participate. We’re encouraging people being active at a very young age, my daughter even ran here today and she’s 18 months old,” said Agar.

Hundreds of runners chose to dress in costume while others watched and supported their favorite participant.

Ria Cole ran the one mile race and shared her thoughts about the event afterwards.

“We get to go fast, and my cousins always come to my house after!”

Awards in the form of pie were given out to three overall male and female athletes and the top three male and female athletes in every age division.