Body Found in East Hillside on East 5th St

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department has reported that a body was located in the 800 block of East 5th Street late, Thursday morning around 10:30.

Authorities report that a 37-year-old male was confirmed deceased when first responders arrived on scene.

Preliminary reports indicate the man may have slipped and fell and been outside all night.

The investigation is pending autopsy results from the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

No foul play is expected.