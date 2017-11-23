Get Ready to Shop Small For Small Business Saturday

Art in the Alley, Duluth Pack, Electric Fetus Are a Few of the Businesses Participating In Small Business Saturday Open Houses.

DULUTH, Minn. – A handful of small businesses were at the newly opened American Indian Community Housing Organization Gift Shop to help the local economy and promote diversity by shopping small.

It’s been a national trend for years, but it’s only been a tradition in Duluth for six years. Small Business Saturday is about investing in your own neighborhood and making a difference.

“It really is about really helping a community as a whole,” said Greater Downtown Council President Kristi Stokes. “These are the businesses that really help make us unique in downtown.”

Almost 30 businesses will have open houses, different promotions and workshops you can enjoy while you get out and spend.

Some business owners call it the busiest day of the year for them.

“I think it really sends a strong statement that people are coming out, their supporting our local businesses, the businesses that are really supporting our community,” said Stokes.

The day has led to success for some since it began at least seven pop–up businesses turned into a storefront because of small Business Saturday.