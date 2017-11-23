Pedestrian Struck in Crosswalk on 9th Ave E

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department and Fire Department, along with Gold Cross, responded to 9th Avenue East and 1st Street on the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle just before 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the Duluth PD.

Authorities report that a 29-year-old female was crossing 9th Avenue East on foot when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a 66-year-old female, who was attempting to turn southbound from 1st Street.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian.