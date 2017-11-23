Preparing Side Dishes for Thanksgiving Dinner

Cooking Connection: Thanksgiving Sides with Texas Roadhouse
Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – Many Northlanders may have their turkey prepared, but what about the side dishes?

For this week’s Cooking Connection we got some tips from Texas Roadhouse on making the best green beans, gravy and sweet potatoes possible.

GREEN BEANS:

  • Chop apple smoked bacon and cook in pan
  • Add onions
  • Add bases: water, dry seasonings
  • Add sugar, salt, and pepper
  • Boil for 20 to 30 minutes
  • Add drained green beans

GRAVY:

  • Create rue: oil, flour
  • Add base and mix
  • Add seasonings at end
  • Let simmer 5-10 minutes

SWEET POTATOES:

  • Add caramel sauce to cooked sweet potato
  • Place marshmallows on top
  • Broil to toast marshmallows

Texas Roadhouse is located at 902 Mall Dr., Duluth, MN 55811.

They can be reached at (218) 624-7427.

For more information head to texasroadhouse.com.

