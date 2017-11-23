Preparing Side Dishes for Thanksgiving Dinner

Cooking Connection: Thanksgiving Sides with Texas Roadhouse

DULUTH, Minn. – Many Northlanders may have their turkey prepared, but what about the side dishes?

For this week’s Cooking Connection we got some tips from Texas Roadhouse on making the best green beans, gravy and sweet potatoes possible.

GREEN BEANS:

Chop apple smoked bacon and cook in pan

Add onions

Add bases: water, dry seasonings

Add sugar, salt, and pepper

Boil for 20 to 30 minutes

Add drained green beans

GRAVY:

Create rue: oil, flour

Add base and mix

Add seasonings at end

Let simmer 5-10 minutes

SWEET POTATOES:

Add caramel sauce to cooked sweet potato

Place marshmallows on top

Broil to toast marshmallows

Texas Roadhouse is located at 902 Mall Dr., Duluth, MN 55811.

They can be reached at (218) 624-7427.

For more information head to texasroadhouse.com.