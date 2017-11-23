Preparing Side Dishes for Thanksgiving Dinner
Cooking Connection: Thanksgiving Sides with Texas Roadhouse
DULUTH, Minn. – Many Northlanders may have their turkey prepared, but what about the side dishes?
For this week’s Cooking Connection we got some tips from Texas Roadhouse on making the best green beans, gravy and sweet potatoes possible.
GREEN BEANS:
- Chop apple smoked bacon and cook in pan
- Add onions
- Add bases: water, dry seasonings
- Add sugar, salt, and pepper
- Boil for 20 to 30 minutes
- Add drained green beans
GRAVY:
- Create rue: oil, flour
- Add base and mix
- Add seasonings at end
- Let simmer 5-10 minutes
SWEET POTATOES:
- Add caramel sauce to cooked sweet potato
- Place marshmallows on top
- Broil to toast marshmallows
Texas Roadhouse is located at 902 Mall Dr., Duluth, MN 55811.
They can be reached at (218) 624-7427.
For more information head to texasroadhouse.com.