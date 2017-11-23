State Patrol Gives Tips for Safe Winter Driving
Millions are Expected to Travel for the Holiday Weekend
DULUTH, Minn. – Are you traveling for the holiday weekend?
AAA predicts 55 million people will be driving 50 miles away from home on roads across America this weekend.
The Minnesota State Patrol is expecting a very busy holiday travel season.
Sgt. Neil Dickenson visited FOX 21 to give a few winter travel safety tips:
- Slow down on slick roads
- Wear seat belt at all times
- Drive with headlights on
- Don’t use cruise control in slippery conditions
- Watch for deer from 6-9 p.m.
- use high beams when possible to spot deer
- don’t swerve, just slow down
Sgt. Dickenson also says there will be extra DWI enforcement throughout the holiday season.