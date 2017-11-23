State Patrol Gives Tips for Safe Winter Driving

Millions are Expected to Travel for the Holiday Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – Are you traveling for the holiday weekend?

AAA predicts 55 million people will be driving 50 miles away from home on roads across America this weekend.

The Minnesota State Patrol is expecting a very busy holiday travel season.

Sgt. Neil Dickenson visited FOX 21 to give a few winter travel safety tips:

Slow down on slick roads

Wear seat belt at all times

Drive with headlights on

Don’t use cruise control in slippery conditions

Watch for deer from 6-9 p.m. use high beams when possible to spot deer don’t swerve, just slow down



Sgt. Dickenson also says there will be extra DWI enforcement throughout the holiday season.