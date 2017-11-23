Superior Police Spread Acts of Kindness For The Holidays

Superior police are issuing gift cards instead of tickets

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The Superior Police Department is getting in on the giving spirit. Between now and Christmas, police officers will be handing out gift cards instead of tickets. Superior’s police chief Nicholas Alexander tells Fox 21 it’s a great way to build positive relationships with the community.

“It lightens the mood. When someone gets a gift card, it opens up the dialogue,” Alexander said. “Maybe people chat a bit more, maybe share some information. It’s good for both sides.”

The gift cards were donated by several local businesses. This is the third year the Superior Police Department have done this.