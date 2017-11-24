23 Year Old Dead After Snowmobile Accident

SWATARA, Minn. – A 23-year-old Swatara, Minnesota man is dead after a snowmobile accident that happened on Thursday, Nov. 23, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to the call of a medical situation resulting from a snowmobile crash at a residence in rural Swatara, which is approximately 30 miles southwest of Grand Rapids.

When Cass County Deputies arrived on scene, they learned the 23-year-old man identified as Jeremy Gindele, had been transported to the residence after the incident and was pronounced dead, police reported.

According to authorities, Gindele had been riding a 2007 Ski-Doo 600 Renegade in a field on private property when he lost control and was thrown off the machine.

The incident remains under investigation at this time and an autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.