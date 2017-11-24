2017 Bentleyville Ornament Released

Every year the ornament is designed to match the Bentleyville theme.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Youth Chorus rang in the release of the 2017 Bentleyville Ornament, at Security Jewelers.

This year the decoration is designed with a believe theme. The proceeds from every ornament are donated to Bentelyville.

Jewelers said the shape was modeled after a gift box.

“People love Bentleyville,” jeweler Jay Seiler said. “To be able to have something that is so significant to Duluth on their Christmas tree, really means a lot to people.”

The ornaments are shipped all over the country. Jelwers raved it’s a great gift for Northlanders who have moved away. During Small Shop Saturday Northlanders can bring a non–perishable food item. to receive $2 off the ornament.