Christmas City Express Arrives In Duluth

Christmas City Express Has Been Around for 25 Years

DULUTH, Minn. -All aboard! Who’s ready for the Christmas City Express?

The holiday train ride from Fitgers’s to the North Shore Scenic Railroad started about seven years ago.

It tells the story of a young girl headed to Duluth to visit her grandmother for Christmas, but a few things get in her way.

The performance piece has turned into a generational favorite.

“People tell us this part of their holiday tradition as a family, they get together, maybe after Thanksgiving, then they stay,” said Ken Buehler. “We combine this with the Bentleyville Tour of Lights and we really are the Christmas City of the North.”

In order to give people from all ages a unique experience they made changes this year with holiday decorations.

Organizers tell us it seems to be a big hit with the kids.

“It’s fun and you get cookies and hot chocolate,” said Luke.

“Because it’s fun,” said Brynn.

“It’s cool,” said Claire.

Christmas City Express will run every weekend until Dec. 17.