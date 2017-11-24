Duluth Police Respond to Incident in Woodland Neighborhood

Three Individuals Arrested at Woodland Residence, One Not Yet Found

DULUTH, Minn. – Shortly after 7:00 p.m. Friday evening Duluth Police and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a residence in the 2400 block of Woodland Avenue in Duluth.

Officials say one of the renters at the residence reported there were people in the residence.

When authorities arrived they noticed several people leaving the residence.

Officials say three people were arrested at the scene and a third was seen leaving the scene but was not located.

Multiple items from the home were located in a neighbor’s yard.

At this time, police believe there is no danger to the public.

It’s believed the suspects and the renters were known to each other.

The investigation is still active and on-going.

Stay with FOX 21 Local News for developments.