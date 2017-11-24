Franken Apologizes After Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

(KMSP) – In a Thanksgiving Day statement, Senator Al Franken is apologizing to Minnesotans and making a commitment to regain their trust after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct have been brought to light.

This latest statement comes a day after the Huffington Post published an article, in which two women described being groped on the buttocks by Franken during political events. Radio host Leann Tweeden was the first woman to come forward last week, accusing Franken of kissing and groping her while on a USO tour in 2006.

In the statement, Franken says after hearing the recent stories, he has learned that he “crossed a line for some women.”

“I feel terribly that I’ve made some women feel badly and for that I am so sorry, and I want to make sure that never happens again,” said Franken in a statement.

Full statement from Sen. Franken:

“I’ve met tens of thousands of people and taken thousands of photographs, often in crowded and chaotic situations. I’m a warm person; I hug people. I’ve learned from recent stories that in some of those encounters, I crossed a line for some women — and I know that any number is too many. Some women have found my greetings or embraces for a hug or photo inappropriate, and I respect their feelings about that. I’ve thought a lot in recent days about how that could happen, and recognize that I need to be much more careful and sensitive in these situations. I feel terribly that I’ve made some women feel badly and for that I am so sorry, and I want to make sure that never happens again. And let me say again to Minnesotans that I’m sorry for putting them through this and I’m committed to regaining their trust.”