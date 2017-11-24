Santa Claus Arrives at Fitger’s

DULUTH, Minn.- Santa and his reindeer greeted little kiddos Friday at the Fitgers Courtyard.

Jingle bells and ho ho hos filled the court yard. Children who have done their best to stay on the nice list all year long waited in line to tell Santa Christmas wishes. The meet-and-greet also gives children an opportunity to ask questions about the reindeer.

“They get a little chance to talk to the owners of the reindeer,” Fitgers manager Tami Tanksi said. “These are the people that train the reindeer for Santa Claus and they tell the kids all about the reindeer; antlers, about their fur, so it’s a great learning experience.”

Santa has been visiting Fitgers for 30 years now families are invited to come by and snap multiple pictures with their personal cameras. One little girl made the classic Christmas wish for two front teeth.