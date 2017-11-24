Spirit Mountain Offers Kids’ Camps and Cyber Monday Deals

DULUTH, Minn. – Winter is almost here and a local ski hill is ready to take on winter sports.

Spirit Mountain offers winter kids programs for all ages and skill levels.

There are varying winter kids’ programs from ages 4-12.

There are Learn to Ski and Ride packages for ages 13 and up, as well as lessons starting at age 2.

Spirit Mountain is getting in on the holiday spirit by participating in Cyber Monday.

They’re offering Snow Savers Skiing and Snowboarding Packages.

Snow Saver specials are available at 20% off starting Nov. 27 through Dec. 8.