State Parks Offer Free Admission for Free Park Friday

DULUTH, Minn. – Black Friday deals aren’t just taking place inside shopping malls and storefronts today.

State Parks across the country are offering free admission for Free Park Friday.

Some are even hosting programs.

Tettegouche State Park is teaching Primitive Fire Starting from noon until 2:00 p.m.

For more information head to www.dnr.mn.us.