Stores Want Your Support On Small Business Saturday

Some Business Owners Call It the Busiest Day of the Year For Them

DULUTH, Minn. – Cities across the nation are preparing for a busy day Nov. 25. supporting local business owners for Small Business Saturday.

FOX21 checked in with DLH Clothing, in Downtown Duluth, known for t-shirts honoring the city and the Northland.

For Small Business Saturday they’ll have specials, treats and try to bring customers some Christmas Joy.

DLH says this day is not just about making a sale. It’s also about the one-on-one interaction with their neighbors.

“We really have a huge thriving community of small businesses, makers and artists. For us, it’s just really about giving back to the families that you know,” said DLH Clothing Co-Owner Sarah Smisek. “When you spend a dollar locally you get to actually see the face of the people of who that money is going to.”

This year will feature the Small Biz Hop where you can win local products by shopping small.

DLH Clothing is located at 10 E Superior St #202 or above the Electric Fetus.