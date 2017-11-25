Family of Candy Makers Makes Sweet Treats at the Depot

The Grambsch Family Does Candy Demonstrations At the Depot Every Year

DULUTH, Minn. – The the Grambsch Family’s candy store was open once again for the holiday season.

They were at the Depot today making five batches of sweet treats such as candy canes and peppermint rainbows.

The candy is all handmade and it’s a family custom that was started by Grandpa Grambsch and has carried on.

The candy making has also inspired others.

“There was a three–year–old here that has read about candy making and couldn’t wait until she got to see what was happening,” said Candy Maker Carmella Anderson. “It was really cute.”

Anderson says it’s been great being able to make the candy with her grandchildren.

There were samples available at the Depot Square for museum guests.