Shoppers Hit the Twin Ports Shops For Small Business Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. – Kathryn Senn of Art On the Planet says she wishes Small Business Saturday was a trend every Saturday.

“It’s been just wonderful,” said Senn. “We’ve seen a lot of new customers. We’ve seen a lot of returning customers.”

Held every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving Small Business Saturday is about spending big and shopping small.

“Small businesses are the backbone of every single community,” said Senn.

The money kept in the neighborhood boosts the local economy.

Terry Smith has been at the wheel of Spirit Bay Duluth for a year and a half. His father was the previous owner and Smith hasn’t looked back ever since.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to take over a successful business, continue to grow especially here in Canal Park,” said Smith.

Smith uses the momentum from Small Business Saturday to make sure he’s ready for the busy shopping season.

“I think it’s really important to continue to support the local small shops that are supporting a lot of tourism making it more appealing to tourists that are coming year round,” said Smith.

Evolve Duluth hosted several new small businesses in its fitness studio. This pop up shop lets new merchants set up, which could lead to the opening of a storefront.

“Get a little bit of marketing down and be like this is who I am, this is what I do and what I offer,” said Evolve Duluth Executive Manager Jessica Rossing. “We don’t charge our vendors here, so even that helps out to have a free space to able to just pop up and show off your goods.”

There are more than half a million small businesses in the state of Minnesota. Shoppers came out in droves ready to shop and support.

“I’m impressed with the quality of the different artists, particularly the jewelers and some of the artwork here,” said Shopper Sandy Popham. “These are people I recognize just from other places in town, so it’s fun to actually get to meet the artist too.”

The day consisted of special promotions you wouldn’t be able to resist. Over at Wine Beginnings they help you create your own wine, beer or cider.

“We’ve got a special running that if you sign up today to make wine and then your future on site you get 25 percent off the on site fee,” said Owner Kim Moen.

So the next time you’re looking for a special gift like no other or something for yourself you may want to shop small.