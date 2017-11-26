26th Annual Amsoil Championship Snocross Weekend Wraps Up

DULUTH, Minn.- Warmer than usual weather didn’t stop the 26th annual Amsoil Championship Snocross up at Spirit Mountain.

Hundreds of racers and fans from all over the world on hand for the three–day event.

“We’re already started planning for next year on design and things like that,” said ISOC President Carl Schubitzke. “It takes a big effort for its success and it seems like everyone is behind it which is great.”

Organizers tell us this year’s attendance was better than last year and the track was opened up this time around for fans to get better views of the races.

One racer spent his birthday competing in the Snocross.

He tell us when it comes to racing he enjoys training the most, trying to build his endurance and finding new ways to get faster.

“I don’t try to think about getting on the podium too much. I just try to put in the work during the week, just try to do my own thing, stay consistent and I think that’ll pay off toward the end of the season,” said Racer Lincoln Lemieux.

The Snocross heads to Jackson, Wyoming next month for the third and fourth round races.