Authorities Stress Caution After Snowmobiler Falls Through Lake Ice

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to be extra cautious when heading out on icy covered lakes.

This comes after a 24-year-old snowmobiler went through the ice near the Rice Lake Damn in Rice Lake.

The man was able to get to shore safely while his snowmobile sank.

Officials stress that area lakes are still unsafe with unpredictable ice conditions because of the recent warm weather.