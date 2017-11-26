Duluth Boy Asks For Donations Instead of Gifts At Birthday Party

Last year Elwood Christen raised $206 for the Children's Miracle Network

SUPERIOR, Wis. – When you turn 11 years old it’s kind of a big deal and you may have video games or new shoes on your wishlist of gifts.

Elwood Christen celebrated his 11th birthday a few weeks ago on Nov. 11 and instead of asking for gifts he asked his family and friends for a gift that keeps on giving.

Christen likes having big parties, so it was no surprise he wanted to do something at World of Wheels in Superior.

He invited his family and classmates to join him with a donation to the Children’s Miracle Network.

“I like doing this, so I’m probably going to do this for a while,” said Christen.

The funds will benefit children’s hospitals. Christen and company raised $350.

He says he likes the idea of having fun and helping kids at the same time.

“I’m glad that it’s helping other kids. I could’ve done this to other things, but I’m glad that I did it to this, because I’m helping kids my age, or younger than me or older than me,” said Christen.

Christen says the best part of this experience is knowing that he might go to St. Paul and visit some of the kids he’s helping.