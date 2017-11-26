Minnesota Ice Anglers with Wheeled Fish Houses Need License

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Ice anglers in Minnesota who have wheeled fish houses will be required to get licenses this year.

The Pioneer Press reports that the new legislation was part of a push by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to increase fees for hunting and fishing. Cost of the license is $16.

Wheelhouses had not been licensed before because they were considered portable.

The DNR changed the description of portable shelters to include only those that collapse, fold or are disassembled for transportation.

A shelter meeting the new definition of portable only needs a license when a person leaves it unattended, meaning they are farther than 200 feet from the shelter.

A three-year license is $43. Owners of houses to be rented pay $31 annually or $88 for a three-year license.