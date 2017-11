Police: Man Likely Drowned Near Split Rock Lighthouse

LAKE COUNTY, Minn. – Sheriff’s officials say the body of a man that washed up on the beach near Split Rock Lighthouse was likely caused by a drowning.

The body was discovered at 7:17 a.m. Saturday.

The man has been identified as 45-year-old Derek Sigurd Hansen, of Minnetonka, Minnesota.

An autopsy was underway Sunday.