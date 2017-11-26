Study Shows Promise For Telemark Resort

CABLE, Wis.-The future of Telemark Resort is looking a little brighter. According to the results of a feasibility study, that location would be a prime place for a new resort. It had previously closed about four years ago, after being taken back by a bank.

New owners then purchased it at auction and are now looking to sell it to a hotel developer.

The Cable Chamber of Commerce Director told us today, that if it does happen it could lead to 120 full-time jobs coming back to the area and another 60 seasonal positions.

“The Telemark project would significantly alter the economic climate of Northwestern Wisconsin,” said Cable Area Chamber Director James Bolen. “The job creation – starting [with] almost immediately with 200 construction jobs.”