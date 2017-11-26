Superior’s First Dog Park Opens In Billings Park

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior’s first dog park has finally opened in the Billings Park area by Millenium Trail.

The city of Superior used money from the Capital Improvement Fund to pay for the dog park.

$18,000 was used for the fencing and around $7,500 for utilities to one day make way for restrooms.

“It’s a good place for the neighbors to meet up and hangout with their dogs, instead of having to travel 10 to 15 miles to go play,” dog owner Craig Bartelet said.