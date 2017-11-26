UMD Bulldogs Men’s Hockey Team Hosts Skate Party

People of all ages came out for the annual Winter Skate Party

DULUTH, Minn. -The University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs left it all on the ice Sunday.

The men’s hockey team hit up Amsoil Arena and welcomed all for a winter skate party.

The free two hour skating event lets anyone skate alongside their favorite hockey player.

Then you can pose for pictures and get autographs.

“Free opportunity to come down and get their skates on, get ready for winter, get some exercise and meet the bulldogs.

The Bulldogs Women’s Hockey team will welcome skaters in January.