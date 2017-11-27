Gov. Dayton Authorizes Over $2.1M in Disaster Aid for St. Louis County

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Mark Dayton authorized an estimated $2,126,130 in relief for St. Louis County after the devastating October storm that ripped through the region.

The first major winter storm brought major damages to Park Point, the Duluth Lakewalk, and Brighton Beach, as well as other areas.

Aid from the State Disaster Assistance Contingency Account will reimburse the county for public infrastructure and clean-up costs.

Under Minnesota law, the state will reimburse 75 percent of eligible costs for public infrastrucutre repairs and clean up with local governments responsible for the remaining 25 percent.

Click Here to read Gov. Dayton’s full letter.